Get to Know Your Zinester: Sage Coffey

Who: Sage Coffey

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

Small critters with big feelings and too much time to share those feelings!

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Even if a character doesn’t look like me, I’m likely writing from experience. I feel like it’s a more honest approach to storytelling and it hasn’t hurt me yet!

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

Hot Tag #2: Dear God, My Legs! by Dan Nelson. Dan is a huge wrestling fan and decided to give wrestling a go from the ring. He signed up for a “free try-out” at the CZW Wrestling school in NJ and got absolutely smashed. The zine is about the limits of your body and how those limitations can kill a dream.