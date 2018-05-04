Get to Know Your Zinester: Nia King

Who: Nia King

Describe what your zines are about in two sentences or fewer.

My zines are about queer and trans artists of color trying to make a living off of their creative labor.

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

I’ve been writing zines for 13 years. While the early one were mostly about my mixed-race identity, the new ones are more about trying to survive capitalism as an artist.

What’s the last zine you read that you really enjoyed?

Truckface 18 by LB in Chicago.