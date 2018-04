Do you like board games? We do too! Please join us on Saturday, April 21 at Other Books, where the L.A.Z.F. Fundraising Committee will be hosting a game night with a giant Jenga, a giant Connect Four, raffles, snacks, prizes, myriad board games to entertain both casual and competitive players, and a microzine workshop for the community.

There will be a $5 cover at the door. To learn more about the fundraiser, please check out the Facebook event!