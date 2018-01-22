L.A. Zine Fest applications have closed!

| L.A. Zine Fest

Thank you to everyone who applied. We received about 500 applications this year! All applicants will be notified of their application status on February 28. Until then, we’ll be hard at work clicking your links and reading your apps.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s