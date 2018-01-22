L.A. Zine Fest applications have closed! January 22, 2018 | L.A. Zine Fest Thank you to everyone who applied. We received about 500 applications this year! All applicants will be notified of their application status on February 28. Until then, we’ll be hard at work clicking your links and reading your apps. Advertisements Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related