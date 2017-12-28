Things to Consider for the LAZF Application

Hello zinesters! Applications will open up on January 10, 2018—so soon!— and so we thought we’d provide some guidelines, hints, and suggestions for those who’ve never applied and for others who are looking to improve their applications. Here are some key things to know:

Our application asks you to describe your zines in detail. What do we want to know?

A short summary of the content of all or the majority of the zines you’ll be selling would be amazing. We don’t know what your zine is about until you tell us or show us. Please toot your own horn and tell in rich, radiant detail what treasures we will find in your zines!

Mention the prices you plan to charge for your zines. Accessible prices are a major plus. We understand zine production costs can vary depending on how your zine is made, but we encourage you to offer a diverse price range for the zines you plan to sell at the Fest.

We don’t have content restrictions per se, but zines that contain any kind of discriminatory/offensive content towards humxns will not be tolerated.

The LAZF application asks you to share specific links that tell us more about your zines.

to a place where we can see pictures of your zines and/or details about what’s in them. We require at least 80% of the stuff for sale at your table to be zines, so we need to see your ZINES so we know you meet that requirement. Links to your general Instagram profile page usually lead to us scrolling through many photos and never finding the zine info we were looking for. Please link directly to the Instagram posts that show us your zines and details about them. Example of a bad Insta link Why is this bad? It is a link to a full profile. We would have to scroll through every photo on this thing and hope that there are details about your zines in there. Example of a good Insta link Why is this a good link? It is link directly to a picture of a zine that someone is (theoretically) selling and it includes a short description of that zine.

The LAZF application asks you to estimate what percentage of the zines you’ll be selling are already complete (and what percent is still a work in progress).

If you have zero zines finished by application time, but hope to have 100% of your zine(s) finished by the time the Fest comes around, please consider applying with a friend or collaborator who has a greater amount of completed zines.

The application asks you what, if anything, you’ll be selling at your table that is not zines. This includes t-shirts, patches and pins, prints, and the like.

Again, our policy is that 80% of the things for sale at your table should be zines, and your application should give us a buttload of evidence that you more than meet that requirement. If it appears that you have zero zines and only merch for sale, we are not going to accept your application.

Last year, there was a lottery for returning exhibitors. Will that be in effect this year?

Nope!

Thank you for reading this far and applying at all. Thank you for continuing to believe in and help nurture our beautifully spectacular zine community. You got this!

-Bianca, Daisy, Kenzo, & Roxy

*This post was originally posted in 2016, but we’ve updated it to reflect new application information.*