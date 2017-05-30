Thank you! May 30, 2017 | L.A. Zine Fest We are still recovering but we wanted to say thank you to all the exhibitors and volunteers who work hard to make the fest happen, and to everyone who came out to the event on Sunday. We couldn’t do it without all of you! Advertisements Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related