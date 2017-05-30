Thank you!

| L.A. Zine Fest

We are still recovering but we wanted to say thank you to all the exhibitors and volunteers who work hard to make the fest happen, and to everyone who came out to the event on Sunday. We couldn’t do it without all of you!

