GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: THE FUNHAUS

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: The Funhaus

Find more info at: frednoland.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

I have something for everyone! My interests range so the subject matter ranges with it.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Connecting with the audience and introducing people who don’t know me to my work.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Hmmm…I don’t get out much 🙂

