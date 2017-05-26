GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: SEE/D

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: See/d

Find more info at: www.instagram.com/seed.collective

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

We’re starting Seed Paper, a newspaper that is made by and for lbgtqia+ beings of color to publish their art and writings, both fictional and not. The idea is to have a safe digital and printed space to share ideas, community updates, tips, essays, and anything else. We’re also preparing to start a few self care zines that focus on menstrual health, healthy eating for stress, and tools for coping with mental health. Lastly, we’re going to host events and retreats to celebrate gathering, health, and community-building.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Community. We’re excited to see old friends, meet new ones, support local artists and all the magic they make happen, and finally to be in a space that is imaginative and helps to strengthen all of our voices.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Sbtl clng, Yumi Sakugawa, Third Visions