GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: ERIN & ANAND

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Erin & Anand

Find more info at: anandvedawala.com & erinmcgarry.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

This is Erin’s first time making zines and she’s chosen to express herself in two things: fruits and relationships. Of course. Anand’s zines try to document the world around him through personal experiences, observations or collaborations with friends. Basically, Erin and Anand are still trying to figure out how best to express themselves.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

This is our first time tabling at LAZF! We don’t know what the fest culture is like outside of SF Bay Area. We’re looking forward to meeting new people and being inspired by their works.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Christina Tran, Neil G. Ballard and Ed Luce.