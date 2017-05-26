GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: ANDI SANTAGATA

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.
Who: Andi Santagata
Find more info at: www.andisantagata.com
What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
They’re aggressively sad, aggressively honest, and (hopefully) aggressively funny. Also, they’re mostly comics and/or about being queer! (Aggressively queer.)
Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
I used to live in LA (for 6 years in fact!) This is my first year away, so I’m pumped to see what’s changed and who’s around. Plus I miss elotes.
Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you
Julie Doucet (My New York Diary, Dirty Plotte); Alec Longstreth (Phase 7); everything Silver Sprocket puts out