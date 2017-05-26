GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: ACTIVE MINDS CLUB

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Active Minds Club

Find more info at: requiemforazine.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

The zines are entirely produced by high school students, and they are meant to express a patchwork of experiences and ideas in an accessible way.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

We want to show what unadorned adolescent minds look like. We are regulated in what we create in high school; we must adhere to format and polish our writing. We want to show the creativity within our uninhibited mental states, and address the necessity of indulging in that creativity.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

The Moon Zine, Rookie Mag, The Coalition Zine