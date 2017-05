For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: 51B

Find more info at: moneekah.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

giggles come at a cost, heh heh

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

It’s my first zine fest & I’ve created my biggest zine yet just for it.