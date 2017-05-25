GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: THIS GOTH BITCH & FRIENDS

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: This Goth Bitch & friends

Find more info at: Thisgothbitch.tumblr.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

U don’t have to be a goth bitch to enjoy this goth bitch. Although if u are one, come say hey, and let’s put on some black lipstick together.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

It’s always such a big fun fest and full of so many artists and art lovers that I know!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

V Vale, John Marr , Esther Pearl Watson