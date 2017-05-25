GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: THE OXNARD PLAIN PRESS

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: The Oxnard Plain Press

Find more info at: www.oxnardplain.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

I want people to know that the zines that we make are democratic. They are not meant to be collectors items, they are ephemera much like the digital media we consume on a daily basis. Because of this none of our zines are “limited editions” if a certain title is sold out and somebody wants one send me an email and I’ll make it for you. I am a one person operation but I can and have produced a lot of work. We are based out of Oxnard, CA a sleepy beach city rooted in Punk and DIY culture so we try and be punk at least in spirit.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Well no matter how connected we think we feel on social media those relationships don’t mean much unless they are eventually rooted in something tangible. It’s an amazing experience being able to meet the people I interact with online and for them to be able to hold my work in their hands. Also having people find your work for the first time and forming a real connection with it is worth so much. It makes all the awkward smiles and nods to people passing up your table worth it haha.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Hamburger Eyes of course! Ray has been so prolific in putting out work. I really admire his ability to bring all of these amazing photographers together. Also Lele Saveri from 8 Ball Zines, 8 Ball Zine Fair was actually the first zine fair we ever did Lele was so nice we traded zines at the end of the fair. We make it a point to participate in 8 Ball every year now. I love everything he has done to create and nurture the zine community. Finally my friends over at Applesauce Industries they make incredible zines, pins, stickers and shirts, seriously stop reading this and go buy some of there stuff online.