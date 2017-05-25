GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: LUCRETIA RHYS SAMUEL

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Lucretia Rhys Samuel

Find more info at: lucretiarhyssamuel.bigcartel.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My zines have helped me process a lot of things in my life. They started as little DIY cut-n-paste stay-all-night-at-FedEx experiments and have morphed over the years into more focused, themed works (even though I still spend a lot of time at FedEx). I’ve used them to tell my story the best way I know how, communicate to people, and even subconsciously communicate with myself. Life can be a big fast jumbled mess sometimes and my zines help me slow it all down and make the good parts last.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

I’ve never tabled outside of San Francisco before, and I’m finally feeling confident sharing my work and realizing that it’s such a positive experience. I grew up in California and have lived in the city for years now but sometimes I still feel really tiny and wide-eyed…I think being in a different place and different atmosphere around so many talented people will be really rewarding.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Cinthya Hernandez, Adam Gnade, Olivia Noelle (Gloomy Press)