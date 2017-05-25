GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: LISA PIZZA

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: LISA PIZZA

Find more info at: http://lisavasquez.tumblr.com/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My zines are inspired by Rock N’ Roll, playing bass, everyday life, art, comics, boys, and more…

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

This will be my first time tabling at LA Zine Fest and I am super excited to sit next to my best friend and amongst others who share the same passion, and to meet the many people who appreciate art and zines.