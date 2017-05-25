GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: LE TEA LEAF & THIRD WOMAN PRESS

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Le Tea Leaf and Third Woman Press

Find more info at: www.letealeaf.com www.thirdwomanpress.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

A lot of my zines focus towards mythological exploration and Asian American experiences. In the same vein, Third Woman Press, who is sharing my table with me, provides a forum for the written and visual expressions of women of color, and will be sharing works from such creatives.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

LAZF is among my favorites in terms of zine events and community gathering; in terms of the creation of zines, there is so much quality of content and an amazing range of diverse topics with a healthy and engaging audience willing to dialogue about it all. I’ve had some of the best and most precious conversations with zinesters and attendees at this event.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Ellen Bae, Tony Hoang, Elise Bernal