GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: JEROMY x SARAHE x NIKKO

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Jeromy x Sarahe x Nikko

Find more info at: http://jeromyvelasco.com/ & http://nikkothelion.com/ & http://www.saraheroman.com/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

As native Angelenos of color, we just want our work to reflect our unique individual experiences growing up within the back drop that is LA. Some ideas and themes we explore include, Queer nightlife, Anthropomorphic Noir, & Latinx excellence

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Being able to meet & reconnect with visitors and fellow exhibitors. Last year, we had met so many wonderful souls within this community, many of which had led to collaborations, new opportunities, and lasting friendships.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Tiny Splendor, NeverPress, Unity Press