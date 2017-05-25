GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: COME FIND OUT/LEMON DROP PRESS

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: COME FIND OUT/Lemon Drop Press

Find more info at: https://www.etsy.com/shop/LemonDropPresss?ref=l2-shopheader-name

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

We are two lady artists making zines since 2011. Our true love is comics and drawing but we include all media! Each issue is unique, organized around a theme (hair, photography, true life stories) and features work from artists all over the world! We love the strange, the serendipitous, the experimental and the sincere. We live in Oakland but try to spread the word all over!

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Meeting our southern zine kin! Zine fests are the best part of making zines, and doing one in a new scene is a real treat

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Ara Jo, Tiny Splendor, Mixed Rice