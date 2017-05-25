GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: BROWN AND PROUD PRESS

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Brown and Proud Press

Find more info at: https://www.facebook.com/brownandproudpress/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

We believe that the stories and identities of people of color have been erased, and that each time we share our story we reclaim our voice and community. We believe that stories should come from the people themselves. We believe creating is healing, and through healing, we can transform our individual and collective pain. We believe zines are radical because they are an accessible medium for people to share their stories. We believe that Black people and people of color have always been at the forefront of zine making and zine culture, and have always disrupted white spaces.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

We are so excited to meet other poc zinesters who love creating, taking up space and sharing their story. It is a blessing to travel across the nation to vend our zines which carry so much of our pain, love and sweat.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Xicx Zine Collective, Yollocalli Youth who make zines and all the badass punks of color who make zines.