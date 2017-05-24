GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: TALEEN KALI x YUMI SAKUGAWA

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Taleen Kali and Yumi Sakugawa

Find more info at: www.taleenkali.com www.yumisakugawa.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Taleen: I love creating a sense of mystery out of a printed object and playing with the intersections of word, sound and visuals. I’m excited to show you guys my most recent zine “SOUL SONGS,” which is debuting at the fest. It’s lyric zine companion to the songs on the EP I’m recording this year, complete with illustrations by Yumi in our 3rd zine together! And I’ll bring DUM DUM Zines of course.

Yumi: I hope to create a sense of mindful, magical and cosmic healing for my readers through the juxtaposition of word, image and emptiness. That, and my goal is to always create a talisman out of my zine projects. Because they are handmade and oftentimes made in limited quantity, I want them to feel special and magically charged.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Taleen: It’s my favorite time of the year! All the amazing zinesters in one room together for one day!

Yumi: Because LAZF is the best! I’ve been tabling since the very first zine fest, and every single time it is an incredible outpouring of community support, exciting collaborations, and new friendships being formed. I owe so much of my own creative trajectory as an independent artist to the love and support I found in the zine community.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Taleen: I love Hey Lady edited by Regina Schilling, Camille Kolodziejski’s zines and prints, and Yumi’s wonderful zines.

Yumi: Eyeball Burp by Alex and A’misa Chiu. The first zinesters I met who introduced me to the magical world of zines and changed my life. Would Be Saboteurs Take Heed edited by Audrey Chan, Connie Ho & Soyoung Shin Dum Dum Zine series edited by Taleen Kali