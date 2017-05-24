Get to Know Your Zinester: SLUR

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.
Who: SLUR
Find more info at: slurzine.com
What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
I make zines as a convoy for pure thought. I feel the presence of complete expression and creation when making a zine and viewing the final product. It feels natural. It feels like giving birth. It feels like a quantum bounce. Like the blossoming of a universe. When I strike pen to paper or crease that fold or slam staplers, I am in possession of an arcane act known as memory. I create zines of memory.
Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
I’m looking forward to tabling for the first time in my life. It’s a strange experience to come from attending LAZF 2016 to tabling the next year. I sincerely feel that my productivity has payed off. Blessed.
Also the expectation of meeting so many artists and collectors and voyeurs is exciting. To communicate via art is the most sensual experience and I can’t wait to immerse myself in the communal love for creation.