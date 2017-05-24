GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: SLINGSHOT COLLECTIVE

| emmastudebaker

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Slingshot Collective

Find more info at: http://slingshot.tao.ca/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

We are a collective that makes a free newspaper since 1988. Its printed roughly 4 times a year. We also make the Slingshot Organizer which funds our paper & our office @ Long Haul Info Shop in Berkeley. We do 90% of the layout by hand & our collective’s character slightly morphs each time we come together. WE ARE OPEN TO YOUR PARTICIPATION.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

A funky diverse crowd. Might even run into some old friends. Also hoping to get some good zines to sell at Long Haul. Like the opportunity to reach more people with our work.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

This question got tied up in committee….ah collective process

