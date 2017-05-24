GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: ON PLANET WEIRD

On Planet Weird

Who: On Planet Weird

Find more info at: onplanetweird.etsy.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My zines are intended to make you smile. My cartoons sometimes curse but it’s always in good fun. I love color so some of my zines are full color and all handdrawn 🙂

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Meeting new people and introducing them to my world of cartoons

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Gabriel Alcala, Tuesday Bassen, and Aaron Cometbus

