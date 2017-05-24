GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: MEETING NEW PEOPLE ISN’T THE EASIEST THING

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Meeting New People Isn’t the Easiest Thing

Find more info at: meetingnewpeoplezine.tumblr.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Janna: I think an interesting aspect of our collaboration is that we had never met prior to publishing our first zine, which led to our title, “Meeting New People Isn’t the Easiest Thing”. We live in separate cities and our zines come together as photo conversations.

Laidric: I agree with Janna, that was our hook, people really were interested in our whole backstory. Then the fact that our sensibilities make our photo conversation seamless, with each issue a story in its itself.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Janna: Laidric and I have shown our zine throughout Texas, but this will be our first time out of state. I’m looking forward to connecting with a new community of zine makers and artists on the West Coast.

Laidric: I’m excited to meet new zine makers and artists. My only regret is that I won’t get a chance to see everyone’s work given the size of this fest!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Janna: I recently found out about Ano Ba, which is a new zine focusing on the Pilipinx diaspora. We’ve also gotten to know the cool folks working with Deep Red Press, which is a small press in Dallas that publishes photography zines. There’s a nice feature with Laidric’s recent work on their website. There’s a countless number of other zines that I’m interested in, but what is most inspiring to me is the general community of zine makers coming together to host events in their cities.

Laidric: Lisa Mèndez of UnoFoto Art (also tabling at LAZF), she’s the person who inspired me to take the leap into making my own zines, and I haven’t stopped! My partner Janna, with her artistic range and creativity. When I tell people that MNPITET is a two person creation, I say Janna’s the artist and I’m a dude with a camera. I’m going to also echo Janna on Deep Red Press, they are doing great things for Texas based artists.