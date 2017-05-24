GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: KOI

| emmastudebaker

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

ae5621c25305-15803547_937345029698882_3842829749378351104_n

Who: Koi

Find more info at: @tearjournal

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

I create art/personal type zines, im not a really cool collective making thought provoking work, though i make them to share with those a part of me i’ve yet found

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

it’s my first zine fest!!!! I made my first zine back in 2015, with a vision that was only some what clear, i’m glad that I get to share a room with so many creative and amazing people and really look forward to being a part of it.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

I don’t know very many zinesters personally however, I first started reading zines in 2015 many of the zines i enjoyed were radical anarchist literature. I also remember being in phoenix when the wasted zine distro and hush baby collective was just evolving so i’m excited to see them at the fest and new folks for sure!

