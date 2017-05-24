Get to Know Your Zinester: Holy Demon Army Distro/Black Metal of the Americas

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Holy Demon Army Distro/Black Metal of the Americas

Find more info at: holydemonarmy.storenvy.com/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

I try to write and publish zines about niche cultures in ways that are approachable, even if one doesn’t have a huge background or interest in said subculture. For instance, Pro Wrestling Feelings is about the emotional resonance of pro wrestling, rather than analyzing the finer points of a Jushin Lyger match.

Folks have contributed pieces about the way their pro wrestling fandom has impacted their concepts of gender, of sexuality, how they’ve used wrestling to inspire themselves, or console themselves during periods of grief.

Black Metal of the Americas takes a similar approach, though the focus is more on interviews w/bands, academics, journalists, and so forth. I’m still trying to get at the root of a fandom, not ask about tour stories or pedal configurations.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

I’ve never tabled at a coastal zine fest, and L.A. is one of my favorite places to visit.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?