Before the L.A. Zine Fest, there’s a crop of good events

It makes us really excited about the L.A. Zine Fest when tablers pull together their own events on the weekend before the big day. This year, there are a ton of things to do if you need a break from zine folding for an eternity on Friday or Saturday.
Friday, May 26
- Pushing the Lines: Cartoonists Show Their Stuff (7 pm – 10 pm)
Saturday, May 27
- Barrio Queer (7:30 pm – midnight)
- Las Reinas Art Show (7:30 pm – 11:30 pm)
- Mainline Zine Fest (5 pm – 9pm)
- A Perfect Day in L.A. (7 pm – 9 pm)
- Official LAZF Pre-Fest Reading at A Shop Called Quest (5 pm – 7:30 pm)
