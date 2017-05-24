Before the L.A. Zine Fest, there’s a crop of good events

| L.A. Zine Fest

Screen Shot 2017-05-23 at 9.57.28 PM

It makes us really excited about the L.A. Zine Fest when tablers pull together their own events on the weekend before the big day. This year, there are a ton of things to do if you need a break from zine folding for an eternity on Friday or Saturday.

Friday, May 26

Saturday, May 27

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s