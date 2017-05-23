Get to Know Your Zinester: Tyler Cohen

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Tyler Cohen

Find more info at: http://www.primazonia.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My comix mix multiple voices: surrealism (the Primazons), autobiography (MamaPants), and exploratory bits about language.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Opportunity to get to know new creators and new readers.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?