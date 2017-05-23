Get to Know Your Zinester: Tyler Cohen

6860124f171b-self_portrait_900px 

Who: Tyler Cohen

Find more info at: http://www.primazonia.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
My comix mix multiple voices: surrealism (the Primazons), autobiography (MamaPants), and exploratory bits about language.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
Opportunity to get to know new creators and new readers.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Ajuan Mance, Liz Mayorga, Eric Kostiuk Williams

978b6d43b92c-TC_studio_5.2017

