Get to Know Your Zinester: tenderspeck

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: tenderspeck

Find more info at: instagram.com/tenderspeck

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

They are honest and from a place of love. It is scary for me to put them out into the world, but it feels good to share them.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Making new friends/penpals & getting some rad zines!!! lots of inspiration to take back to Ohio with me and share with the community.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Elise Bee, Rita Sapunor, Sarah Grace Gladstone