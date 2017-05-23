Get to Know Your Zinester: Suicidal Goldfish

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Suicidal Goldfish

Find more info at: https://www.facebook.com/suicidalgoldfish/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

I enjoy writing the Suicidal Goldfish fiction zine series, because every issue makes the reader feel like part of Violet’s inner circle of friends.

This story is genuinely not a typical teenage love story, because the thread that strings everyone together is the sudden death of Léon the Suicidal Goldfish. I also, write poetry zines that are more personal and they are part of my everyday journal entries.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

I enjoy meeting new zinesters and being inspired by the whole experience of what L.A. Zine Fest is. It is alway so fun to meet the zinesters that I follow on Instagram.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

I enjoy Yumi Sakugama’s zines they are so beautifully illustrated and her writing just touches my heart. Tuesday Bassen and Helen Jo their work is so cool.