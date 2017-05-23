Get to Know Your Zinester: Friends with PUNefits / Durham Zine Fest mini-distro

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Friends with PUNefits / Durham Zine Fest mini-distro

Find more info at: https://punefits.tumblr.com/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Only the finest puns and knock-knock jokes! Plus meditations on exes and news from the apocalypse. Plus I’ll be distro’ing new poetry and essays by Tara Jayakar and friends (https://raptorediting.com/experience/chapbooks/mack/) and art, comics, dog memes, and more from Molly Russell and Katherine Gottsegen, the organizers of Durham Zine Fest (http://katherinegottsegen.bigcartel.com/).

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Seeing all you beautiful people!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Eroyn Franklin, Gina Wynbrandt, Sarah Leitten