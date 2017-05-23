Get to Know Your Zinester: Eileen Chavez

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Eileen Chavez

Find more info at: greenmango227.tumblr.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

most of my zines come from a place of processing and unlearning pain. they are meant to be comforting and offer new landscapes for their readers (and myself) to escape to.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

I’m excited to crawl out into the sun, support fellow DIY/queer/poc artists, get my hands all over some new inspiring scribbles.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Sbtl Clng, Tommi Parrish, Daria Tessler, (&the incredible organizers of PZS: A’misa Chiu/Simon Sotelo/Liz Yerby/Erika Rier/ Kasheena-Going Places Zine)