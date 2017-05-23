Get to Know Your Zinester: Donut.LA

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Donut.LA

Find more info at: http://www.donut.la

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My zines usually come from doodles I make people-watching or thinking through an experience/idea that I want to share! I can be kind of shy, so being Donut helps me be my honest, fat, disgusting, self-hating/loving, empathetic, and silly self. Doesn’t everybody feel that way eating doughnuts? : )

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

I’ve never tabled a zine fest before!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?