Get to Know Your Zinester: Donut.LA

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.
Who: Donut.LA
Find more info at: http://www.donut.la
What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
My zines usually come from doodles I make people-watching or thinking through an experience/idea that I want to share! I can be kind of shy, so being Donut helps me be my honest, fat, disgusting, self-hating/loving, empathetic, and silly self. Doesn’t everybody feel that way eating doughnuts? : )
Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
I’ve never tabled a zine fest before!
Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
1) Tiny Splendor. 2) Ingrid Mouth. 3) MOIRA SCAR. And 4) Hana who wrote “The Worst Year of My Life.” I don’t know you, Hana, but I’m glad your zine made its way into my life!