Get to Know Your Zinester: zach!

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

f27be8db2fd4-IMG_20170310_102116 

Who: zach!

Find more info at: http://www.americanassociationofpatriots.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
funny + sad + weird

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
it offers a brief moment of feeling like an actual person

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

kate bingaman burt, nicole georges, julia wertz

eb5fba964495-IMG_20170212_045656

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s