Get to Know Your Zinester: zach!

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: zach!

Find more info at: http://www.americanassociationofpatriots.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

funny + sad + weird

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

it offers a brief moment of feeling like an actual person

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?