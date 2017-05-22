Get to Know Your Zinester: zach!

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.
Who: zach!
Find more info at: http://www.americanassociationofpatriots.com
What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
funny + sad + weird
Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
it offers a brief moment of feeling like an actual person
Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
kate bingaman burt, nicole georges, julia wertz
