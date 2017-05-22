Get to Know Your Zinester: your friend, ava

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: your friend, ava

Find more info at: http://www.avaalamshah.com

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

L.A. Zine Fest brought me back to life! I always feel inspired when I see what others are doing, and I’ve made some fantastic friends.

I’m looking forward to seeing them & meeting new people. It’s corny, but if my zines bring some magic and joy to one person, I’ve done my job. Being able to make something out of my photographs has been so satisfying.

It’s so important, especially in this too fast, hyper visual time via social media. You can take your time with zines, hold them in your hand, connect with the paper like you can with an old book.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Mari Naomi – I have her graphic novel Kiss & Tell and I love that she writes from the heart, with such honesty. It’s really touching, plus her illustrations can convey so much with very little text. Beautiful work.

I wish Daisy Noemi would make more photo zines. Her work is so dream-like and soft. She also uses film and that makes my heart happy.

My faraway friend, Michael Morrill makes zines all the time and I love his style. He made a zine called German Cars, which is exactly that – straight shots of parked cars in Germany, all shot on film. I admire people with old school aesthetics and a sense of humor.