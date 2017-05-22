Get to Know Your Zinester: Porkbelly Comics

Who: Porkbelly Comics

Find more info at: porkbellycomics.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
We love food. We love our cats. And we love LA!

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
The L.A. Zine Fest is always an amazing venue with the best vendors and greatest attendees!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
1) Jaya Nicely & Jessie Nicely / 2) Chris Butzer / 3) Jen Tong

