Get to Know Your Zinester: Laurie Piña

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Laurie Piña

Find more info at: crushedpeanut.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

I make comics that look cute but I’ve been training them to go for your jugular. They might not always hit their mark, but they’ve got bite.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

I can practice raising the decibels of my mouse-whisper over the resounding din that is standard of large gatherings. Also, I enjoy paper goods and finding new people and work to get excited about. Oh, yeah, also I love Los Angeles.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Esteemed veteran zinesters Anne Carson, Tarjei Vesaas, and Maude Hutchins.