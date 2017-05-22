Get to Know Your Zinester: Gentle Creeps

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Gentle Creeps

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

We like it to keep it creepy.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Meeting new people to creep out and be creeps with!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Maia Kobabe, Sam Coass, and Elle Skinner