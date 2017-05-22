Get to Know Your Zinester: Breenache

77b2b381dfea-HeadShot 

Who: Breenache

Find more info at: breenache.tumblr.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
The zines I create come from personal experiences of being a weirdo Central American person and my personal mission to affirm our presence and beauty through illustration and comics.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
With this being my first LA Zine Fest, I hope to connect with some dope black and brown zinesters and just nerd out on all sorts of things while building community.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Lawrence Lindell, Brenda Montaño, and La Liga Zine

