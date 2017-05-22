Get to Know Your Zinester: Barf N’ Friends

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Barf N’ Friends

Find more info at: https://barfnfriends.tumblr.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Barf N’ Friends is made up of LA Zinesters: Auberi Zwickel, Cristina Ramirez, Cass Monster, and Camille Kolo. Since there are so many of us, our zines really come together in their weirdness.

Whether our work is playful, intricate, word-heavy, or beautiful, it’ll probably make you squirm a little. We’re all ready and willing to put the work in so the world can have more barf stories, or a really detailed book of bugs going about their business! Stop by Barf N’ Friends if you want a little taste of everything, though it may gross you out !

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

We’re looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest this year because we’ve been dying all year to see what other exhibitors have been working on. As much as we love curating a table and selling stuff, the joy of the fest is really in walking around, shaking hands, and gulping in new work.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Wow, we are really inspired by the tireless fun that is Suicidal Goldfish! Suemi Guerra pumps out really cool stuff for every fest. It’s exciting to watch!

We also really love Trabajo Press. Felipe Flores knows how to make hard hitting but crowd pleasing zines (which we all aspire to do)!

Last but not least, we’re especially psyched to see what Taleen Kali is gonna bring to the table. We really appreciate Taleen’s calm energy and her endless zine knowledge!!