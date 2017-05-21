Get to Know Your Zinester: ZebraPizza

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: ZebraPizza

Find more info at: http://threeamigospress.tumblr.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

The eight ZebraPizza zines we have created to date range from the summer of 2014 to the winter of 2017.

Half pizza by Jon-o & half zebra by Ziba, our twenty-four page zines are created in Long Beach by newlywed co-zinesters Mr. & Mrs. Zehdar-Gazdecki!

ZebraPizza Vol.8 features the #ZebraPizzaWedding from 1.7.17. Our wedding was even coordinated by your very own LAZineFest cordinator Rhea, which made it the best Zinester wedding ever!

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Since tabling at the first L.A. Zine Fest in 2012 as ZebraRadar Zine under ¡THREE AMIGOS PRESS! I’ve seen the festival in various locations as an exhibitor and now zine librarian purchasing zines for the public library collection in Long Beach #LBPLZineLibrary! I used to be excited to table to sell my own zines #ZebraRadar & #ZebraPizza but now I’m even more excited to purchase yours!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

I am inspired by zinesters Reena Rosales of Luna in Tuna, Eye Ball Burp zinesters Mr. & Mrs. Chiu, & Influentza press zinesters Daniel Garcia & Vanessa Rosales!