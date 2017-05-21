Get to Know Your Zinester: Vice Versa Press

Who: Vice Versa Press

Find more info at: http://www.viceversapress.com/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
All of the Vice Versa Press zines, prints, and limited editions are made by hand and designed in-house. Keeping up with consumer demand can be challenging.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
To receiving direct feedback on our latest product and to getting a feel for what the next wave of Maker’s Trends are. Zinesters are always ahead of the game. Trendspotting is a must.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Aaron Cometbus, Janelle Hessig, Brontez Purnell

