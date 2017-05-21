Get to Know Your Zinester: Snapshot Galleria

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Snapshot Galleria

Find more info at: http://www.snapshotgalleria.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

The zines that we create are all inspired by life in Los Angeles. Although we each have individual zines that we create, the Snapshot Galleria collaborative zines are all based on a common theme and are shot entirely on film.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Last year’s L.A. Zinefest was our first opportunity to really interact with the community face to face and it was awesome. We look forward to tabling with some like minded people and sharing our work.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

It’s really hard to narrow the list down to just three but here it goes…Sean Maung, AppleSauce Industries, and Bloody Gums. There are many, many others who inspire us on the daily, that’s a super short list.