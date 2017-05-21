Get to Know Your Zinester: SFV Art Book Fair

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: SFV Art Book Fair

Find more info at: http://www.sfvartbookfair.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

In the pursuit to nurture the local creative community of the San Fernando Valley, 818 Arts collective has established the SFV Art Book Fair. As the forthcoming edition of SFV Art Book Fair will be held in August, we are spotlighting the talent of 818-based artists whose work spans illustration, photography, and design.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Since the SFV is often left in the margins of the Los Angeles arts community, we’re excited to meet folks and spread awareness of SFV Art Book Fair’s summer calendar. We will host a number of workshops and pop-up events in the Valley leading up to the Book Fair in August!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?