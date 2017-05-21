Get to Know Your Zinester: La Virgen

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: La Virgen

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

I create zines that illustrates what I’m currently learning about or interested in and hopefully others can find an interest as well.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

To connect with talented folx and get to see their creative take on this weird world of ours.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Tiny Splendor, Nikko the Lion, Made in Chyna