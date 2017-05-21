Get to Know Your Zinester: L.A. GOAL

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: L.A. GOAL

Find more info at: http://www.lagoal.org

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

L.A. GOAL’s professional fine art, ceramics and fiber art studio Inside Out Productions creates artwork that depicts the abilities and perspectives of artists with developmental disabilities. Our zines represent the fearless pursuit of the creative endeavors of our Artists. Enjoy!

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

We can’t wait to share our wild creativity with the Los Angeles community! Through ongoing art exhibitions, Inside Out Production artists are able to share with the world the talents of people with developmental disabilities.

The act of creating something beautiful that the outside world can connect with becomes an effective tool for fostering communication, acceptance and inclusion.