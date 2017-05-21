Get to Know Your Zinester: Ifer Moore

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Ifer Moore (tabling as Renee Reizman and Ifer Moore)

Find more info at: Ifermoore.bigcartel.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

I like dreams and my dude draws weird things so I asked him to illustrate a bunch of dreams. That taught me how to put them together and print them out. Next I wrote a political zine to pass out at the women’s march, which I’ve been selling to raise money for planned parenthood.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Obviously would love to sell some zines, but it’s cool meeting all the other zine makers and readers.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

I’m new to this zine world, so first it’s Renee because she’s my friend and the first person I knew that made a zine and now I’m tabling with her. So that’s pretty cool! All the ladies at Wasted Ink zine Distro. Talk about finding your voice! I’m also a fan of Muchacha Fan Zine.