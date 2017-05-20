Get to Know Your Zinester: Faye Collective

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

cfb2e544046b-faye_pic 

Who: Faye Collective

Find more info at: http://www.wampastompa.com/fayecollective

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
We’ve gone to a science university for four years and they don’t let us make art there.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
Not a lot of our friends make art, so we’re looking forward to being inspired by new art and ideas. Also, Matt wants more pins for his backpack and Matthew wants so many ideas and to see all the interesting stuff.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Cometbus, Leah Dubuc, Kendra Minadeo

4ce2fd78c426-18318751_10213664286188468_2121981531_o

