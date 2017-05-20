Get to Know Your Zinester: Angi Brzycki & George Chen

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

1c26b34d725a-12717229_10156495546950291_4212736219186820484_n_1_ 

Who: Angi Brzycki & George Chen

Find more info at: http://angishow.blogspot.com/ and http://zumonline.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
Meant to entertain, not to be taken too seriously.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
This is Angi’s third year at the Fest. She is excited to share four new zines: Baby Kellyanne Conway, Baby Tomi Lahren, Baby Ann Coulter, and Baby Betsy Devos. This will be George’s first Zine Fest, he’s excited to share a new zine of drawings.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Marcel Dzama, Sophia Bee, Dang Olsen

4739489ee263-FullSizeRender

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s