Get to Know Your Zinester: Angi Brzycki & George Chen

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Angi Brzycki & George Chen

Find more info at: http://angishow.blogspot.com/ and http://zumonline.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Meant to entertain, not to be taken too seriously.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

This is Angi’s third year at the Fest. She is excited to share four new zines: Baby Kellyanne Conway, Baby Tomi Lahren, Baby Ann Coulter, and Baby Betsy Devos. This will be George’s first Zine Fest, he’s excited to share a new zine of drawings.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Marcel Dzama, Sophia Bee, Dang Olsen